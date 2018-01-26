A half century of love and adventure in the Keys

Hanging on the walls of Richard and Marilyn Callahan’s Islamorada home are Marilyn’s finished paintings. Upstairs in her studio are both completed works and works in progress.
The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage this month, 44 of which were spent in the Florida Keys. Their lives are not unlike the collection of Marilyn’s paintings in the house — finished scenes and those that are still being planned out.
Each year here has brought with it challenges and opportunities, and the only thing they’ve been sure of, other than they were in this together, was that nothing stays the same, especially in the Keys. And that’s the way they like it.
“Marilyn and I always enjoyed each other’s company and never liked being apart,” Richard said. “Still don’t.”
“What brought us here and kept us here for all those years was that the Keys allowed and encouraged us to re-invent ourselves over and over again,” Richard said. “And we were allowed to do it in our own way.”
They came to the island chain in 1974 from Massachusetts on a whim after hearing how great it was from friend who recently moved down.
“He said, ‘Come on, we’ll go fishing, you’ll love it,’ ” Richard said sitting in the living room of the couple’s Venetian Shores house. “Every night he calls, he’s having dolphin for dinner, he’s having yellowtail for dinner. We’re sitting up there in central Massachusetts freezing our asses off. And we said, ‘OK.’ ”
Soon after they arrived with their two little girls, Jenifer and Rebecca, in tow, they realized their friend oversold the allure of the place.
“Can you imagine, we came down in a van and had a tent for the kids,” Richard said. “We were living in KOA right by the sewage treatment plant in June of ’74. I thought, ‘I’ve just driven into hell. What are we doing here?’ ”
“Yeah, we really didn’t know how hot it would be,” Marilyn said. “But it sounded great.”
Richard was a speech pathologist and teacher at a state college before heading to the Sunshine State, but he was about to add lobster fisherman to his resume.
“We learned how to fish, lobstering. My buddy and I started out with like 50 to 75 lobster traps,” he said of his friend, Neil Grant, who went on to become a charter fishing boat captain “And he had a 17-foot Boston Whaler. It didn’t have a puller on there or a pulley. It was two hippies out there with a boat hook.”
Richard’s baptism of sorts as a lobsterman came one day on Tennessee Reef.
“So my buddy’s driving the boat, and we’re out by Tennessee Reef, and my job is to hook the buoy and hang on to it until he could come up to the front and we could pull it 20 feet, except out there on Tennessee Reef it’s going like this [he motions his hands up and down], so he’s yelling at me, ‘Don’t you dare let go of that buoy because if you do, I have to go around to that lighthouse again.’ ”
“Well, some times I just had to. Well, I got rotator cuff injury later on. And he was a very strong guy, and he’s saying, ‘Richard, don’t let go of that damned buoy,’ and there I am, and the boat is going up and I’m holding on and my arm is going down. That was a short-lived experience, but an intense one,” Richard said.
After working on the lobster boat, the couple began selling shrimp at the Fiesta Key KOA Campground on Lower Matecumbe Key, eventually managing the marina there for a while.
“We then started dipping shrimp, and you have guys from Wisconsin saying you’ve miscounted them,” Richard said. “So here you are, and these are live shrimp, and they’re digging into my hands, and the guy said you’re miscounting them, count again.”
“People had a good time laughing at us,” Marilyn said.
Knowing Marilyn was an artist and art teacher, the manager of the KOA approached the couple about running the property’s craft shop. The family lived in the apartment that was connected to the shop. The first pieces Marilyn produced and sold at the shop were fish prints using rice paper.
“Richard would catch the fish, and I would make prints out of all sorts of fish,” Marilyn said.
“And it was OK with KOA, they said keep the money” from the sold paintings, Richard said.
Marilyn then started making shell jewelry and driftwood art. Then, on New Year’s Eve 1974, their living arrangements changed due to Richard’s decision to set off fireworks at the marina to celebrate.
“The manager went berserk,” he said. “He said, ‘You and your family are out of here.’ ”
After refusing to apologize, Richard and Marilyn moved to Layton and worked for a man named Bill Gilligan, who owned a small apartment building called, what else, Gilligan’s Island.
‘All hippies’
“Gilligan said, ‘If you help me fix this building up and manage it while I go to work, you can stay here for like $200 a month for a studio and an apartment,’ and the rest of it was an apartment house, and it was all hippies,” Richard said.
Gilligan’s Island was a creative space where “people would roll in and out.”
“People would come and go, and sometimes people would just come and spend the night,” Marilyn said.
About 15 people were living at Gilligan’s Island at any given time, including Richard’s brother Michael, who is now the head of institutional research at Ventura College in California.
“These people all turned into someone else,” Richard said, pointing at a photo of a group of people standing outside of Gilligan’s Island in 1975.
“We went out into the mangrove and collected driftwood. We put a deck right here,” said Richard, again pointing to the photo. “Marilyn did the painting, my brother did the lettering on the building, this was our shop and we lived up stairs.”
“There were seven apartments. One was our studio, or our shop, and then, my brother lived in the back, and Gilligan lived there. We had maybe 15 people at most, but the cast of characters was always changing.”
Things were much quieter in the Keys in the 1970s, too.
“Back then, I could take my two little girls out in July and August, I swear to God this is true. We’d walk out onto U.S. 1 and we’d stand there,” Richard said. “And I’d have one little girl looking north and one little girl looking south, and the contest was who could see a car coming. It got so boring because a car never came. This is the Florida Keys in July and August.”
“You could hear it before you could see it,” Marilyn said of oncoming traffic. “That’s what the Florida Keys was like back then. The atmosphere was different. Even a lot of people from Miami weren’t that aware of the Keys.”
Gilligan eventually couldn’t pay the mortgage on the apartment building, so in 1977, Del Layton, who held the paper on the property, took it back. The Callahans once again had to move, but Layton gave them plenty of time to make other arrangements, Marilyn said.
“Del was good to us, he gave us time to go. And the people of Layton were wonderful too,” Marilyn said. “We met so many people because they would come to the shop and bring things they made and we would sell things they made.”
“The town really embraced us at a time when hippies weren’t real popular and there was a lot of bad press,” Richard said.
“They even invited me to join the garden club,” Marilyn said. “It was great.”
The Callahans moved to Indian Waterways in Tavernier, where they lived for 27 years, and opened an art shop across the highway.
“The Keys have kind of given us carte blanche to do whatever the hell we wanted. We didn’t join the chamber of commerce. We didn’t join any other organizations, not because we didn’t like them, they’re great, it was just we never did,” Richard said. “And the Keys just let us do what we wanted to do, as long as we could back up what we said we could do.”
The business went well until the Mariel boatlift in 1980, where more than 125,00 Cuban refugees flooded South Florida and the Keys.
“They stopped people from coming down here. So we had to punt. The business went south,” Richard said.
But in the process of selling what was left of the business, another opportunity arose.
More careers
“We sold everything in the shop, and one of the people who came in to buy a paper machete palm tree and a paper machete roseate spoon bill was a second-grade teacher at Key Largo School. And she said sorry that you’re closing down, ‘What are you going to do?’ And I said, probably what I vowed never to do again, which is be a public school speech therapist.”
“She said, we need one at Key Largo School. I met the principal, Ed Caputo, and he said, let’s get down to Key West to get you interviewed and the next thing you know I’m the speech therapist at Key Largo School, Plantation Key School and Coral Shores High School for 20 years.”
Soon after, someone from Florida Keys Community College offered Richard a job teaching English composition. For the next 20 years, not only did he teach comp, but also journalism, logic, theater and the history of rock and roll, among many other courses.
“It was amazing. It was a teacher’s dream come true. It was incredible,” he said. “I had high school kids in the class, and I had a woman in my history of rock and roll class, she had a Ph.D in philosophy from the University of Heidelberg. She’s in her 70s or early 80s , and she’s taking history of rock and roll. I had retired people who had so much stuff with them and wanted to keep on going. I had kids from Coral Shores High School who were taking advanced classes, as well as kids who just wanted to get an AA degree before they went on to University of Miami or some other four-year school.”
Things would soon change again for Marilyn. Richard was friends with Dale Wolgast, who became Key Largo School principal after Caputo. Wolgast knew about Marilyn’s background in art and teaching and offered her a job. She taught art to Key Largo School children until retiring in 2013. She was named teacher of the year in 1995 by both the school and the Monroe County School District.
“So the Keys just kept on providing for us. Every time there was a crisis, somebody came by and said, hey, you want a job, you want to try this? And we said, hell yeah,” Richard said.
Richard eventually started his own business as communications consultant, working with companies like Novartis, First State Bank, Northcott Hospitality and the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative. After Hurricane Wilma, his business took a hit, but he re-invented himself once again, this time as a public speaking consultant.
While Marilyn continues to paint and sell her art at the Art on a Whim Gallery at the Rain Barrel, the couple is slowing things down, focusing on their three now-adult children — including their youngest, Colin — and their grandchildren. In the early 2000s, they moved into their house on Venetian Shores, the first time they bought a home in the Keys since moving here in 1974.
“We rented for two reasons. Hippies can’t own things, and we’re not going to stay,” Richard said, laughing. “Now here we are 44 years later. And, I just don’t know anywhere else that would give us the opportunity to do all this.”
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments