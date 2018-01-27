Money for new Keys EOC gets first nod

A $15 million request from the state budget toward a new and improved Emergency Operations Center at the Marathon airport was endorsed by one committee of the Florida House on Tuesday.
As filed by state Rep. Holly Raschein (R-Key Largo), the center would cost about $22.2 million overall, with Monroe County poised to contribute $4.8 million and the federal government providing $2.2 million.
“The funds will be used to construct a permanent, hardened and elevated Emergency Operations Center in Monroe County capable of withstanding extreme wind and flood loading, and remaining operational and self-sustaining for 72 hours off grid,” says the proposal summary.
“Monroe [County] does not currently have a safe, secure, survivable facility from which to coordinate vital emergency operations, despite being the official entity charged with operation leadership and coordination during emergencies and major storm events,” it notes.
During Hurricane Irma in September, emergency-response staff had to abandon the Marathon EOC and make a last-minute evacuation to Ocean Reef in North Key Largo when Hurricane Irma trained its sights on the Middle and Lower Keys.
The Florida House Transportation and Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee signed off on Rachein’s request Tuesday and forwarded it to the full Appropriations Committee, where it remains pending.
Raschein also has filed a bill seeking $20 million toward storm-recovery efforts. That money, if approved, would be used to acquire land, including heavily damaged trailer parks, to allow construction of new housing.
Among the Keys state representative’s other bills filed in the 2018 legislative session, are:
▪ House Bill 283, which would grant an exception for Lower Keys Medical Center to perform elective “percutaneous coronary intervention procedures” that can prevent more severe heart problems. Currently the Stock Island hospital does not meet the state’s minimum number of procedures to launch the program. That exception would allow Lower Keys Medical, affected by Florida Keys geography, to “save lives and potentially keep patients from far more intensive cardiac arrest.”
▪ House Bill 289, which would end a rule by some health-insurance companies that enrolled members must purchase prescription drugs by mail.
That mandate to buy by mail denies patients “the choice to buy their medicine from a pharmacy in the community where they can speak directly with a pharmacist,” says Raschein’s rationale. “For people with chronic illnesses, and people living with HIV in particular, access to a brick-and-mortar pharmacy and the quality of care that a licensed pharmacist can provide is a critical part of maintaining their health.”
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
