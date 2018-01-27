County drafts housing rule changes after Irma

Proposals to loosen some Monroe County development rules to help replace thousands of homes lost to Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10 will be outlined at an open meeting Monday in Marathon.
If eventually approved, changes to some requirements “to facilitate workforce housing” in the county’s comprehensive land-use plan would take effect for a two-year period as part of the recovery process from the Category 4 storm.
The scheduled 90-minute Monday community meeting at the Marathon Government Center, mile marker 49 bayside, begins at 5 p.m.
Damage assessment results given to the Monroe County Commission in late 2017 “show 4,156 structures throughout Monroe County were either destroyed or suffered major damage due to Hurricane Irma,” a county summary says. “These numbers do not include a full accounting of lost mobile homes which served as full-time residences.”
A summary of the proposed land-plan text change from the county Planning and Environmental Resources Department says, “Monroe County faces the quadruple impact of high land values, land limited by geographic and environmental features, housing supply limited by controlled growth [under the state rate-of-growth mandate] and a tourism economy with a prevalence of lower-paying service sector employment.”
Efforts to encourage projects dedicated to “workforce housing” — defined as developments renting to tenants who earn 70 percent of their income in the Florida Keys — will be detailed for some zoning areas such as Urban Residential, Mixed Use and Suburban Commercial.
One of the proposed “recovery” changes would drop the county’s “four-fifths rule” when more than 20 percent of affected residents file a written protest over a planned development.
As it stands now, a development with strong neighborhood opposition requires four of five Planning Commission members and county commissioners to win approval. The two-year change, if enacted, would allow projects to proceeds with a 3-2 vote by either or both commissions.
The county’s staff Development Review Commission meets in open meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Marathon Government Center to go over the proposed plan amendment.
Monroe County’s Planning Commission meets in its regular session at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Marathon Government Center, but the workforce-housing text amendment is not scheduled for discussion, planning managers said Friday.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments