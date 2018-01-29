Man’s body found floating off Islamorada Sunday morning

State wildlife police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in the mangroves off Islamorada Sunday morning.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified the man as Robert Louis Gunn, 61, of Islamorada. A man fishing found Gunn’s body on the bay side of the Whale Harbor Channel shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, said FWC Officer Bobby Dube.
FWC officers found Gunn’s 9-foot Sundolphin skiff nearby. High winds pushed the vessel into the mangroves, Dube said.
The boat was not noticeably damaged, and Gunn’s body showed no visible signs of external injuries, according to the FWC incident report.
FWC officers took Gunn’s body to the Monroe County Medical Examiner in Marathon to determine a cause of death.
Anyone with information about Gunn is asked to call the FWC at (305) 289-2320.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
