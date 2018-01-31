Panelists say city needs hundreds, maybe thousands of new apartments

When City Commission Sam Kaufman landed in Key West some 20 years ago as a young aspiring attorney, his job interview was primarily about the local rents.
His interviewer first wanted to know, “Do you know how much it costs to live in Key West?”
“Qualifications came later,” Kaufman told a small crowd of locals at an affordable and workforce housing roundtable discussion Monday evening at the Blue Room, 1128 Simonton St. “It’s so much worse now from that perspective, trying to hire someone, especially from out of town.”
The panelists included Kaufman, Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, Florida Keys Outreach Coalition Executive Director Stephanie Kaple and former Keys schools superintendent John Padget.
The event was sponsored by the Women’s March Florida Keys chapter.
Key West’s affordable and workforce housing only worsened after Hurricane Irma struck Sept. 10, devastating parts of the Middle and Lower Keys. Before the storm, room rents were going for $1,000 a month. Today, many are $1,300 a month. A one-bedroom apartment starts at about $1,800 a month.
“We’ve had two new units [built] in the city since September 2014,” Kaufman said. “I’d like to see 300 units.”
Carruthers said a survey has shown the entire county is 6,000 units short of affordable and workforce housing.
The City Commission hopes that voters in a March 13 referendum will agree to raise the height limit on Stock Island so the city can build 104 units of workforce housing rather than only about 72 under the current rules.
Mayor Craig Cates and City Commissioner Clayton Lopez attended Monday’s meeting but did not speak.
But with other restrictions on building, namely the rate-of-growth law governing the number of building permits issued, Key West may need outside help to build enough units to make a difference, said Kaple.
“We’re going to need support form state representatives,” she said. “We might need some special consideration when it comes to building affordable and workforce housing.”
Padget has proposed building 480 units at Trumbo Point, where the School Board has its administrative offices on about seven acres of waterfront property. He said the project would need waivers from government in order to be built.
For starters, Key West requires a certain number of parking spaces accompany new apartments but Padget says that’s a waste of space.
