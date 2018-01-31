FWC looks at permit season, trap tags and tripletail

Florida fishery managers could extend the no-take season on permit, a popular sport fish in the Florida Keys, at a Feb. 7 meeting.
The current three-month closed season for permit in the Special Permit Zone could start April 1 if the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agrees with making it a four-month season. Currently the decision is scheduled for the FWC board’s consent agenda for the Feb. 7 and 8 meeting in Havana, near Tallahassee.
FWC staff recommends that commissioners approve the four-month closure on permit for the zone, which covers all state and federal Keys waters, south of Cape Sable on the west coast and Cape Florida on the east coast.
“FWC staff [has] heard concerns that the spawning season closure for permit inside the SPZ is not providing the level of conservation for permit spawning aggregations that was originally intended,” says a memo from Jessica McCawley, director of Marine Fisheries for the FWC.
“Anglers and recreational fishing guides report substantial permit aggregations occurring within the SPZ during April ... and that these aggregations are being heavily targeted.”
The Lower Keys Fishing Guides Association endorsed the additional month closure in December. “It’s simply amazing we don’t have this protection already,” said board member Luke Kelly.
In other pending action of Florida Keys interest during the February meeting:
▪ A language change for spiny-lobster trap tags would confirm that owners of trap tags no longer can be lease them out to other fishers.
Leasing tags was banned by the Florida Legislature in 2003, but wording of rule regulations should be altered “to create greater clarity and improve the understandability of the FWC’s spiny lobster trap certificate program regulations,” FWC staff recommends.
▪ A five-year renewal for the Dry Tortugas Research Natural Area, a 46-square-mile that bans fishing and anchoring, is coming due, says an FWC staff report that recommends an extension.
“The Dry Tortugas region boasts pristine water quality and the highest live-coral cover in the state,” the report says. “The region also includes many spawning aggregation sites for important fishery species such as mutton snapper, gray snapper, yellowtail snapper, black grouper, permit and others.”
“The RNA has provided multiple benefits to the Dry Tortugas region,” it continues. “The Five-Year Report from 2012 shows an increase in the abundance and size of several reef fish species within the RNA and adjacent areas.”
▪ Draft fishing rules on tripletail and sheepshead will be outlined. As proposed by staff, the tripletail minimum size would increase to 18 inches, and a two-fish recreational bag limit. Sheepshead would be lowered from 15 fish per day to five for a recreational harvester, with a boat limit of 50 fish.
▪ A discussion on statewide reaction to proposals to allow a highly limited harvest of Goliath grouper for research purposes tenatively has been moved back to the April meeting of the FWC in Fort Lauderdale, due to delays caused by Hurricane Irma. The Keys hosted three comment sessions on Goliath grouper last year.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments