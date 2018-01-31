Session to provide info on home repairs, more

Was your home destroyed or badly damaged by Hurricane Irma and you need help navigating the rebuilding and repair process in Monroe County? County officuals will host a public meeting to explain county processes, provide information and answer questions.
More than 20 county staff employees, including department directors, will be at the Feb. 7 meeting. They are subject-matter experts in areas that include building codes, permitting, code compliance, planning and floodplain regulations for Monroe County. The meeting runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lord of the Seas Lutheran Church, 1250 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key.
There will be several tables set up where you can discuss these topics:
▪ Damage safety assessments — what does this mean? .
▪ Substantial-damage letters and repair process .
▪ Emergency permitting/permit fee waivers .
▪ Work without permits — what is allowed and not allowed?
▪ Manufactured and mobile-home regulations, replacement and repair .
▪ Illegal clearing of vegetation .
▪ The process to prove your housing unit was developed legally and can be replaced or repaired.
There also will be information about future federal and state recovery grants that may become available for Monroe County homeowners. A “voluntary interest survey” will be available for homeowners to fill out to indicate which of the following areas they may be interested in pursuing:
▪ Repair of damaged homes.
▪ Replacement of damaged home with code-compliant home.
▪ Acquisition of land and relocation of home (same house moved to another property).
▪ Voluntarily sell land and house to the sounty so owner can move to a different home.
▪ Elevate home above floodplain.
▪ Wind retrofit of house by installing hurricane straps, shutters, impact windows, metal roof, reinforced trusses and/or reinforced garage doors.
