Harris Park reopening nears

Harry Harris Park in Tavernier could partially reopen within two weeks if things go according to plan.
The popular park off mile marker 92.6, closed to the public for five months since Hurricane Irma, may unlock its main gates by Feb. 10, Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson said Tuesday.
“We expect that we will be able to open the boat ramps and swimming area,” Wilson said, noting recent progress made by county crews working at Harry Harris Park.
“There’s still no electricity but we’re waiting on plumbing so we can get the bathrooms working,” Wilson said. The storm surge destroyed several underground electrical conduits.
Large sections of Harry Harris Park will remain closed pending further repairs.
A gate leading to the Wilkinson Point circle on the Atlantic shoreline will be locked, meaning the two softball and youth-baseball fields will not be available. “It’s still pretty rough back there,” Wilson said. “We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”
While the beach at the enclosed lagoon will open soon, the walkway around the lagoon remains off-limits until it can be stabilized.
County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy and Capt. David Dipre of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission briefed Tavernier Community Association members at a session last Thursday on park progress.
Derelict boats, being destroyed after suffering extensive damage in Irma, likely will be removed from the park in late February, Dipre told the group.
Marine panel meets
Monroe County’s Marine and Port Advisory Committee gathers Feb. 6 at the Marathon Government Center for its first session since Hurricane Irma.
Panel members are scheduled to hear updates on the county’s sewage pumpout program for anchored boats; status of the derelict vessels in Florida Keys waters, and information on channel-marker damage caused by Irma.
Committee members include chairman David Makepeace, Bill Kelly, Phil Goodman, Jim Olive and Lynda Schuh.
The 10 a.m. session in the county meeting room is open to the public.
