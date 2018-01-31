Lobster limit is six per person. Fishermen were 73 over, FWC said

Two commercial fisherman were arrested Monday on charges of possession of dozens of wrung and undersized spiny lobsters, and of being over the bag limit by more than 70 lobsters.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested Tri T. Doa, 48, and Dung Van Tran, 49, after an at-sea inspection found 85 wrung lobster tails and 59 undersized lobsters aboard the commercial vessel, the Captain Brandon. Both men are from Texas.
According to an FWC arrest affidavit, four officers boarded the boat and found three gallon-sized bags containing the wrung tails. The captain of the vessel, Hai Van Vo, told the officers that Doa and Tran “caught, cooked and stored the wrung lobster tails,” Officer Michael Alvarez wrote in his report.
The personal bag limit for Florida spiny lobsters is six each, so, Doa and Tran exceeded the limit by 73, according to Alvarez’s report.
Each man was booked into Key West jail on 85 counts of possession of wrung lobsters, 59 counts of possession of undersized lobsters and 73 counts of being over the bag limit. They are each being held on a $108,500 bond.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments