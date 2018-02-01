Keys to raise roads before climate change puts them underwater. It’ll be expensive.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:02 Key West Holiday Parade 2017 Pause 2:56 Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 1:32 Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator 0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery 1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys 2:54 Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch 1:32 Cuban refugees arrive in Florida Keys 1:12 The annual lobster mini-season begins 0:46 Biscayne Bay terrorism training Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Monroe County official talks about the program to raise the roads in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma flooded the area this past September. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

Monroe County official talks about the program to raise the roads in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma flooded the area this past September. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald