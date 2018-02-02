Parts of Harry Harris Park to open soon

Harry Harris Park in Tavernier could partially reopen within two weeks if things go according to plan.
The popular Florida Keys park off mile marker 92.6, closed to the public for five months since Hurricane Irma, may unlock its main gates by Feb. 10, Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson said Tuesday.
“We expect that we will be able to open the boat ramps and swimming area,” Wilson said, noting recent progress made by county crews working at Harry Harris Park.
The approaches to the two boat ramps will be gravel .
While the beach at the enclosed lagoon will open soon, the walkway around the lagoon remains off-limits until it can be stabilized.
“There’s still no electricity but we’re waiting on plumbing so we can get the bathrooms working,” Wilson said. The storm surge destroyed several underground electrical conduits.
Parts of the children’s playground are expected to be ready for use.
Large sections of Harry Harris Park will remain closed pending further repairs.
A gate leading to the Wilkinson Point circle on the Atlantic shoreline will be locked, meaning the two softball and youth-baseball fields will not be available. “It’s still pretty rough back there,” Wilson said. “We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”
“This part of the park also may see a staged reopening,” county information officer Cammy Clark said.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. David Dipre said recently that “only about a dozen boats remain at the park” in areas used by state and federal agencies as a post-hurricane staging area for destroyed or displaced boats, Clark said.
“By law, the owners of those boats must be contacted and given 30 days to pick up their boat or sign a release to have it demolished,” she said. “That process is underway for all the remaining boats and Dipre said he is hopeful that the last boats will be removed from the park by mid- to late-February.”
County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy and Dipre briefed Tavernier Community Association members at a Jan. 25 session on park progress.
Rowell’s park opening uncertain
Monroe County on Thursday released a statement on the status of Rowell’s Waterfront Park, off mile marker 104.5:
“Rowell’s Waterfront Park was used as a temporary hurricane land debris management site following Hurricane Irma. That operation has been completed.
“The park likely will be used next as a temporary debris-management site for marine debris. Collection of marine debris has yet to begin, with the county working with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to lead the effort.”
“Design of new amenities for the park continues. But the park will not reopen to the public until the marine0debris management site is no longer needed,” the statement says. “There are just no other good available options for this debris in the Upper Keys.”
Marine panel meets
Monroe County’s Marine and Port Advisory Committee gathers Tuesday at the Marathon Government Center for its first session since Hurricane Irma.
Panel members are scheduled to hear updates on the county’s sewage-pumpout program for anchored boats; current status of the derelict vessels in Florida Keys waters, and information on channel-marker damage caused by Irma.
Committee members include chairman David Makepeace, Bill Kelly, Phil Goodman, Jim Olive and Lynda Schuh.
The 10 a.m. session in the county meeting room is open to the public.
