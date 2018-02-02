Learn about Florida’s Pillar coral

Dr. Karen Neely, a coral reef researcher and adjunct professor at Florida Keys Community College, will team with Cynthia Lewis, deputy director and lead scientific researcher at the Keys Marine Laboratory on Wednesday, Feb. 7, to discuss “The Last Unicorns: Collapse and Rescue of Florida’s Pillar Coral.”
The lecture is the fourth in the 27th annual “Delicate Balance of Nature” lecture series, sponsored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park.
This informative presentation describing the efforts of a multi-agency rescue initiative will be held at the Key Largo School’s Cafetorium, mile marker 105, oceanside. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. Bring your own cushion or folding chair for added seating comfort. Please help us to accommodate those who are chemically sensitive by not wearing fragrances and other scented products.
For more information or accessibility needs, contact Elena Muratori, Park Services Specialist, at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State park, (305) 451-1202. For more information on Florida’s State Parks, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.
