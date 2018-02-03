A Noble quest on ‘Survivor’

A lifetime spent in the waters of the Florida Keys seems like excellent preparation for being stranded on a desert island.
Chris Noble, a Coral Shores High School graduate now enjoying a successful career as a male model, put it to the test.
Noble, 27, will be among the 20 stranded castaways featured on the 36th season of “Survivor,” the popular CBS competition reality show. The two-hour series premieres Feb. 28.
“I grew up in the Florida Keys,” Noble says in his cast introduction video, recorded on a Fiji Island beach. “I lived right on the water, just like this, going out lobstering at 4 years old.”
“It was only fate this Keys kid, raised on the islands, gets his first TV break surviving on one!” Noble posted online.
“This is dedicated to my mom and the [multiple sclerosis] community... She is the greatest hero anyone can have and I live through her,” he wrote in an Instagram post on his “Survivor” selection.
“It is dedicated to my friend Holly Given, RIP, her family and to anyone who is and has been in a toxic relationship,” he continued. “...And this is dedicated to my home, the Florida Keys — #KeysStrong.” Given, also a Coral shores graduate, was murdered in December in Palm Beach County.
The “Survivor” cast was still “on the island” and not available for interviews this week, a CBS spokeswoman said.
Host Jeff Probst told the Hollywood Reporter that fans watching the “Ghost Island” themed series may recognize “every memorable historic bad decision on “Survivor,” and those decisions have been living out on Ghost Island; they're haunted! They've been waiting for a chance to mess with you again.”
The producers insisted that all 20 “Ghost Island” contestants for the $1 million prize be series “super fans.”
In CBS information, Noble said he plans to mix his athleticism and personable social skills to become a strong contender for the crown.
His aquatic ability should help make him popular with teammates, he said. “I grew up on an island so if I'm one of the few that can get his own catch and get his own water, which are the two essentials of living. No one will bite that hand.”
Noble was a standout athlete in baseball and basketball at Coral Shores High in the Upper Keys, earning all-state recognition.
“Chris was one of the best all-around players I had the pleasure to coach,” former Coral Shores head baseball coach Jeff Meyers said. “He not only excelled at the plate but was an outstanding defensive player. He won 11 games without a loss as a pitcher his junior year. He was a good student and a role model for the younger players.”
Noble, who earned college degrees in kinesiology and nutrition, now lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., and has become a sought-after model. He was featured in a Fifth Avenue billboard ad for Versace.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments