Progress on some storm-damaged parks, but not all

One Lower Keys park could open within weeks but Stock Island’s athletic fields at Bernstein Park remain closed, Monroe County staff reported Thursday.
Bernstein Park, which closed in May 2016 for an $8 million renovation that was scheduled to be finished in late 2017, took a hard hit from Hurricane Irma Sept. 10.
“The park was about to reopen in the fall of 2017 after a one-year major renovation project to raise all the ballfields, build a new community center, and construct a new playground and other amenities,” county information officer Cammy Clark said. “But Hurricane Irma caused damage and delayed the opening.”
“The contractor of the project is working on the repairs,” she said. “A timeline for reopening will be announced as soon as it becomes known.”
About 20,000 cubic yards of fill were placed on a six-acre section of Bernstein Park to raise the elevation by two feet due to constant flooding at the 11.6-acre site on Stock Island's Fifth Street.
The contractor had not turned the project over to the county before Hurricane Irma came ashore in September. Negotiations over insurance payouts and warranties followed.
Repairs also have started at the Big Pine Key Community Park. “The objective is to open the parking area, the playground, skate park and tennis courts by mid-February,” Clark said.
Hours will be sunrise to sunset due to the lack of electricity to power the lights. Other areas of the park will open in stages. Following Hurricane Irma, the Big Pine park was used as a site for emergency operations and as the state’s Disaster Recovery Center.
In the Upper Keys, Rowell’s Waterfront Park at mile marker 104.5 remains closed indefinitely. It previously was used as a hurricane-debris storage and staging area.
“The park likely will be used next as a temporary debris-management site for marine debris,” a county statement says. “The park will not reopen to the public until the marine debris management site is no longer needed.”
“There are just no other good available options for this debris in the Upper Keys,” the statement concludes.
Neighbors of the waterfront park on Florida Bay have protested the ongoing use of the property, acquired as an events venue and open space, for hurricane debris.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection heads the operation to remove marine debris.
Design of new amenities for Rowell’s continues.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments