Sightseeing firm to buy its competition in Key West

Blaming a “steep decline” in tourism following Hurricane Irma, a Key West sightseeing business shut down Thursday after eight years while its competition announced plans to snap up the operation.
“Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma resulting in the steep decline in the Key West sightseeing market, CityView Trolleys of Key West will suspend operations effective Feb. 1, 2018,” according to a notice on CityView’s website that promised refunds for any outstanding tickets.
Historic Tours of America, the competition to CityView that for decades has dominated the sightseeing market in Key West, announced Monday it had noticed the city of Key West of its plans to buy CityView from owner Michael Thomas.
Some CityView employees were notified by email that their jobs would cease in two days. Each will receive a one-week bonus and a letter of recommendation to prospective employers. HTA’s parent company, Buggy Bus, said it extended invitations for CityView employees to interview for jobs and possibly start work at the beginning of February.
Irma struck the Keys Sept. 10, leaving parts of the Middle and Lower Keys devastated. Key West survived generally unscathed.
Thomas said in a statement: “Hurricane Irma magnified the challenges recently and challenges yet to be faced as we all are trying to understand and come to terms with the impacts.”
Ed Swift, president of Buggy Bus, said after 40 years in the business, he looks forward to what he called the “next phase of reinvention” in the sightseeing industry.
CityView and HTA remain competitors in Boston and the Key West consolidation will not affect the Boston market, Swift said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments