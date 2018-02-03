Jury sides with city of Key West over harassment lawsuit

A federal jury in Key West didn’t believe a former janitor with the city of Key West who claimed she was sexually harassed while on the job.
The jury at U.S. District Court rendered a verdict Thursday, with the foreperson writing “No” on the sheet that asked if Vilma Quintana’s supervisor sexually harassed her “because of her sex.”
That “No” made it unnecessary for the jury to continue down the verdict sheet with the rest of the allegations.
Quintana sued the city almost six years ago, claiming the top bosses failed to protect her after she said her boss at the Key West Historic Seaport had groped her and also spied on her while she was in the restroom, and then fired her for filing discrimination complaints.
City attorneys maintained Quintana was fired for poor performance after she failed to show up for work following a doctor’s appointment. She worked at the seaport from 2006 to 2011.
Despite the city’s efforts, a federal judge had refused to toss out the suit altogether.
Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Jose Martinez ruled Quintana “presented sufficient evidence from which a reasonable jury could find that she was subjected to a hostile work environment.”
Quintana is the mother of Harlem Suarez, who was sentenced to life last year for buying what he believed was a backpack bomb with plans to blow up a Keys beach filled with people.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
