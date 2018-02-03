Report: Woman had MDMA stuffed in sports bra

A Cudjoe Key woman was found at the Sugarloaf Lodge possessing 2.5 grams of MDMA, also known as Molly, inside her sports bra, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Also inside the bra: two MDMA-laced cigarettes, a partially smoked cigar with white residue, and a $10 bill with white residue, the arrest report states.
Irene Rodriguez, 32, admitted that the illegal items were hers, police said.
She was arrested for felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing law enforcement with a false name.
Deputies soon learned Rodriguez had two felony warrants out of Miami-Dade County for violation of probation on grand theft and fraud charges.
Lower Keys deputies went to the hotel at 9:26 a.m. Jan. 31 as part of an ongoing hit-and-run investigation with no serious injuries where they found Rodriguez, who matched the description of a woman from that case in one of the rooms.
Rodriguez told the deputies two other suspects in the hit-and-run were not present and that she didn’t have an ID. She initially told them her name is “Sara Buccheri,” but could not recall her birthday. When confronted with the consequences of giving law enforcement a false name, she then identified herself as Irene Rodriguez, deputies said.
The hit-and-run investigation is still open.
Gun found on felons
Two convicted felons had a handgun in the truck they were riding in on Jan.. 28, according to police reports.
Tanya Rego, 30, and Daniel Dillon, 35, both of Key Colony Beach, were arrested for felon in possession of a firearm after officers discovered a silver .380-caliber Bersa handgun inside a duffel bag that was in the Ford F250.
Both were passengers in the truck and each denied ownership of the handgun.
The inside of the truck smelled like marijuana, officers said, but none was found during a search. Dillon has a 2009 conviction out of Baltimore, police said, while Rego has a 2016 conviction out of Monroe County.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
