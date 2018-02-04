Burglars steal boat and ransack Key Largo home

A Key Largo homeowner returned to her house Saturday afternoon to discover burglars stole a boat, television, grill, surf boards and other items from her property.
The 2017 Scarab jet boat, which Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say is worth about $40,000, was removed from the mile marker 96 yard on its trailer, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the agency.
The burglars gained entrance to the property by cutting a chain bolt around the electric gate and sliding it open, said Linhardt.
They then broke into the house by prying open the patio door with a screwdriver or similar tool, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release. The burglars ransacked the house, leaving multiple drawers and cabinets open.
The owner told detectives her home had been burgled in the past. Detectives suggested the homeowner buy a security camera system since she lives so close to U.S. 1.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Crimestoppers hotline at 1-800-346-TIPS. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward. Anonymous tips can be sent to www.P3tips.com/139.
