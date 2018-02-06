Panel: Key West needs to hire someone to oversee alternative transportation

The city of Key West needs to hire someone to oversee plans to improve all modes of transportation, according to two panels that report to the City Commission.
“Key West has a high percentage of citizens who commute by bicycle, and a high number of bicycle and pedestrian injuries as well,” according to a proposed resolution presented to the commission by the Sustainability Advisory Board.
One of the goals of the city’s 2009 Climate Action Plan and the newly updated 2013 comprehensive plan is to shift transportation from cars to alternative modes of transportation, such as biking or car sharing.
Chris Hamilton was bicycle/pedestrian coordinator before he left the job in September. It’s time to get someone else in the job, says the Parking and Alternative Transportation Group.
The job should also be renamed, the group said, to the multimodal transportation coordinator, who would work toward relieving traffic congestion and improving bike safety.
“The position is already included in the fiscal year 2018 budget, compensation is $45,000 before benefits, and could be paid from funds dedicated to alternative transportation,” the group wrote in a letter to the City Commission.
The group also came up with two pages worth of job duties for the position.
Hamilton started the job in January 2016 at a salary of $45,635, after more than 20 years as a bureau chief of commuter services in Virginia’s Arlington County. He left to run a local nonprofit.
Key West hadn’t had someone in the post since 2008. Hamilton resigned two weeks after his proposal to add bike-sharing to Key West failed before the City Commission in August.
