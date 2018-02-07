Man wounded in Key West shooting early Wednesday

An early morning shooting in Key West, right off its busiest thoroughfare, has left police searching for the suspect.
Police received a call of shots fired at Banana Bay Resort, 2319 N. Roosevelt Blvd., at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the hotel, they discovered shell casings in the parking lot.
The victim, 39-year old Jesus Hernandez, Jr., came out of one of the rooms, with a gunshot would to his right calf, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Paramedics responded and took Hernandez to the Lower Keys Medical Center.
Hernandez said the driver of a Honda - a white male with long hair - followed him to the hotel, got out of the vehicle and shot him. Police released no other details Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at 1-800-346-TIPS.
