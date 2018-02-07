Speeding stop turns into grand-theft case

Running a stolen motorcycle at speeds of more than 80 mph on U.S. 1 through Key Largo early Wednesday put a Tavernier man in jail, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Saul Arrazcaeta, 18, was booked into county jail on felony counts of vehicle theft and trying to flee from a law-enforcement officer.
Deputy Jason Farr said in his arrest report that he was watching for speeders in a 45 mph zone near mile marker 105 around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday when he saw a fast-moving motorcycle headed his way. The deputy’s radar gun clocked the motorcycle as traveling at 83 mph.
Farr turned on his patrol car’s lights and siren for a traffic stop but the motorcyclist “made no attempt to stop” and kept going.
Arrazcaeta pulled into the driveway at the Keys Lake Villas near mile 106 and was trying to open the complex’s gate when Farr caught up. Arrazcaeta said a friend lives at the complex, and that he was speeding because “it was easier to open it up at night because there was no traffic,” the deputy wrote.
A registration check revealed the red Yamaha motorcycle, valued at more than $5,000, had been reported as stolen from Miami’s Brickell area.
Arrazcaeta claimed a relative gave him the motorcycle on Tuesday as a birthday gift, but that he could not recall the relative’s last name, Farr reported. The defendant later told another deputy that he had paid $500 for the motorcycle and “was suspicious” of the low price, the arrest report says.
Arrazcaeta also was charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motorcycle without having an endorsement. He remained in custody at midday Wednesday.
Comments