Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide on Big Pine Key

The stress of a post-Hurricane Irma world on Big Pine Key was a factor in the apparent murder-suicide of a couple early Thursday.
Leslie Arthur Weston, 53, and Arlene Mira Weston, 59, of 31568 Avenue D, were found shortly after midnight in a trailer on Avenue D, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“A firearm was located next to the man,” Linhardt said in a statement. “Detectives say both appeared to have died of gunshot wounds consistent with a murder-suicide, but the investigation remains ongoing.”
Detectives said Weston called a friend and said that he had just shot his wife at her request, given she was suffering from an incurable medical condition. The husband also told the friend he intended to turn the gun on himself, police said.
That friend then called the sheriff’s office.
“Detectives said their investigation also indicated the couple had also been dealing with the stress of Hurricane Irma,” Linhardt said.
Irma struck the Keys on Sept. 10, leaving parts of the Lower and Middle Keys devastated. On Big Pine, there remain people living in tents as they rebuild.
