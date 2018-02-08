Arrests made in December burglary of Key Largo store

Two mainland men were arrested this week in connection with a Key Largo store burglary in December.
Brandon George Margarelli, 28, of Boynton Beach, and Edward Joseph Chestnut, 24, of Broward County, were arrested Wednesday by police acting on a citizen’s tip, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Margerelli is being held in the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island on $35,000 bond. Chestnut was arrested in Broward and is in county jail there on burglary and burglary tool possession charges. His bond is $45,000.
Sheriff’s Office detectives say the two burglarized the Key Lime Products store in Key Largo on Dec. 18. They are accused of forcing their way into a storage shed and stealing several items from inside, said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
A security camera captured images of the suspects.
A tipster called a Sheriff’s Office detective, requesting anonymity, identifying Margerelli after seeing his photograph posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Linhardt said.
It turns out Margerelli and Chestnut were arrested on misdemeanor theft charges at another Key Largo business that same night. Their images were captured on the arresting deputy’s body camera. They were filmed wearing the same clothes as the thieves breaking into the Key Lime Products story, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants for the men on Jan. 4.
