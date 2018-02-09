Coast Guard crew responds to liveaboard with head injury

A Marathon-based United States Coast Guard crew rescued a man who lives on his boat in Boot Key Harbor Thursday night after he struck his head.
The crew responded to the mooring community around 8 p.m. after receiving a call from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Coast Guard press release. The man was not named in the release, which stated he “suffered a head laceration after falling near his sailing vessel.”
The Coast Guard crew took him aboard its 33-foot patrol boat and took him to Burdines Marina in Marathon. First responders took him to Fisherman’s Community Hospital.
There was no immediate information on the man’s condition.
