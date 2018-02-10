Housing issues loom for county commissioners

Finding places to put people will be a recurring theme at the February meeting of the Monroe County Commission.
Commissioners face a lengthy agenda that covers issues from a development approval for a 208-unit “workforce housing” apartment complex on Big Coppitt Key to consideration of a Boca Chica mooring field that may allow 40 boats to anchor about 500 feet from the Lower Keys shore.
The Feb. 21 meeting takes place at the Harvey Government Center on Trman Avenue in Key West.
Board members in January cited the need to create more housing for low- to middle-income families that struggle to afford the Florida Keys rents as commissioners gave tentative approval to the Quarry Apartments.
The $41 million complex is planned for a 15-acre former industrial area on the gulfside near mile marker 9.5. Big Coppitt neighbors have expressed concern about increased traffic and the lack of U.S. 1 access at a small intersection. Business leaders and agency directors voiced fears about not having enough workers to perform necessary jobs.
The developers, including members of the Toppino family that owns the land, have asked for about $2.5 million in road money and fee waivers for complex.
A report on a proposed mooring field for Boca Chica Basin, under consideration for five years, will be described by consultants with Coastal Systems International.
Their assessment covers “physical and biological data and maps, a conceptual mooring field map, and additional site specific information important to mooring field permitting and development at Boca Chica Basin,” according to the county Marine Resources office.
Potential roadblocks could include opposition from the nearby Boca Chica Naval Air Station, and the lack of an on-shore base for the mooring field.
A Stock Island seafood-house property, once considered the likely base after acquisition by the county, has been sold to private concerns. “It is unknown at the moment if the new owner would participate in a public/private partnership for a shoreside facility,” staff reported.
In the wake of Hurricane Irma, travel trailers for emergency housing have become an issue.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency offered the county 199 trailers for temporary use, but the deal includes a list of potentially costly requirements. Monroe County “ would assume all the risk and costs, including rent due to the commercial parks for an extension of time at the various trailer or RV parks,” says a staff report.
And the trailers may have to be moved out of the Florida Keys during hurricane season, only a few months away. “Staff does not recommend accepting used travel trailers due to the potential risks, maintenance and liability issues,” staff says.
Commissioners also will be asked by staff on how to handle 131 trailers that were approved for temporary use while homeowners made storm-related repairs. Months after the storm, about half the trailer occupants have not filed for home building permits, required under the agreement for trailer occupancy.
