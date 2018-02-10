Coral Shores teams get ready for spring

Coral Shores High’s baseball team tests the waters against Terra High School in a 6 p.m. Tuesday exhibition game at Founders Park in Islamorada.
The Hurricanes, co-coached by former Coral Shores standouts Jon Young and Fabian Placencia, return several veterans from last year’s club that posted an 11-7 record.
The regular Cane baseball season opens Feb. 20 at Westminster Christian before the official home opener, 6 p.m. Feb. 22 against Somerset-Silver Palms.
Other Coral Shores spring sports debuts:
▪ The Lady Hurricane softball team, coming off a solid 7-5 season under head coach Lesa Bonee, starts its spring campaign at 4:30 p.m. Friday, at home against visiting Mater Lakes Academy. The Lady Canes, who graduated only one senior off the 2017 squad, plays at Miami Country Day on Feb. 23 before Country Day pays a return visit to Coral Shores on March 2.
▪ The Hurricane boys and girls tennis teams take the home court at 2 p.m. Tuesday to take on visiting Mater Lakes Academy. Kim Browning coaches the girls this spring with Jim Enright guiding the boys team.
▪ Coral Shores’ girls and boys track teams travel to Key West High for a Feb. 20 opening meet. After a Feb. 24 trip to the Ferguson High Invitational Meet, the Canes host a 3 p.m. Feb. 27 tri-meet with Gulliver Prep and Ransom Everglades. Herbert James and Alphonso Bryant coach the squad.
