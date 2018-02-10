Conchs score in final seconds to edge Hurricanes

Down by 10 points with one quarter left to play in a physical game at Coral Shores High, the Conchs of Key West High rallied in a major way and scored the game-winner with 14.7 seconds to win the 75-72 thriller Thursday.
In the closing seconds, Lamont Woods found a lane for a layup and drew a foul to cap his game-high 28-point night.
The Conchs (10-6) trailed, 61-51, headed into the final eight minutes of the contest but used tight defense and late free throws to battle back. Woods scored 14 points from the foul line on 17 chances, to go with his 14 points from the floor.
“We had to gut it out on the second night of back-to-back games, and that’s tough,” Conch coach Rock Osborne said after the buzzer. “We didn’t play our best game but I’m proud of the way our guys kept at it.”
“We really handed it to them,” said Coral Shores head coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “After playing smart for 29 minutes offensively and running the stuff we planned in practice ... we went away from that and took some quick low-percentage shots. Defensively, we committed too many bad fouls down the stretch when [the Conchs] were in the bonus.”
Senior guards Jason Polanco hit for 19 points and Elijah Woods netted 18 for Coral Shores (8-12).
Key West’s Ryan Keane hit all 12 of his points from beyond the park, and Jalen Matthews went 7-for-9 from the foul line as part of his 11 points.
“Tim Orr, Robbie Prosek and Zech Rock did a nice job of stepping up, playing excellent defense and rebounding the ball very well” after Valente Reynoso and Connor Rhyne got in foul trouble, Mandozzi said.
Orr scored 13 points on the inside, with Prosek scoring eight points.
Both Keys squads played tight and close defensively for most of the game. Players tied up jump balls and wrestled on floor for loose balls, causing late stoppages to wipe the sweat off the court.
Key West is scheduled to play its Senior Night game at 5 p.m. today against visiting Westwood Christian. Coral Shores wrapped up its regular season Friday against Marathon High (results pending).
Canes top Palmer
On Tuesday, Coral Shores won in the last minute with a 58-55 victory over visiting Palmer Trinity.
The Canes cut an eight-point halftime deficit to trail 49-47 going into the fourth. Coral Shores worked the inside offense to score 11 of the team’s 19 second-half points.
In the last minute, Woods (21 points) used a screen from Rhyne to find Zeck Rock for a three-point play down low.
Polanco learned shortly before the game that his grandmother died.
“Once Jason gathered himself a bit and said he was OK, I wanted to go to him early,” Mandozzi said. “He drilled a three pointer immediately.”
“I know she was there helping us secure this win tonight,” Polanco said.
