Mejia top lifter on Marathon team

Weightlifting season is well underway for 20 boys on the Marathon High team.
It’s the team’s second season in existence, and Monday at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, senior Jordy Mejia bench pressed 370 pounds. It was a personal record and 15 pounds over what he lifted last year at a Region 8 meet that took him to state. Mejia also clean-and-jerked 265 pounds Monday.
Other top weightlifters Monday:
▪ Roberto Garces bench pressed 255 pounds and clean-and-jerked 235.
▪ Victor Coleman bench pressed 225 pounds and a clean-and-jerked 225.
▪ Rodrigo Avena bench pressed 205 and clean-and-jerked 165.
▪ Emilio Marin bench pressed 215 pounds and clean-and-jerked 170.
▪ Michael Goheen bench pressed 190 pounds and clean-and-jerked 175.
▪ Robert Gonzales bench pressed 115 and clean-and-jerked 130.
“These are my core guys from last year,” said coach Jessie Schubert. “The new guys are showing a lot of promise, but they haven’t been able to really put the numbers up that they’re capable of yet.”
The team has two more meets before the District 8 championship, one at home Feb. 21 and one away Feb. 28, both against Gulliver Prep.
