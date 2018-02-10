Marathon boys fall to rival Conchs

By just three points, the Marathon High Dolphin basketball boys (17-7) lost to the county rival Conchs of Key West High at home Wednesday night, 58-55.
The rivalry game between the District 8-4A Dolphins and District 16-5A Conchs got off to a better start than the last time the two teams met up, said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman.
“We were really focusing on that. We didn’t want to get in a hole early and have to claw our way back,” he said.
Jackson McDonald got the Dolphins rolling early with six points. Jamal Quall had four but the Dolphins still trailed behind the Conchs 19-16 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the boys had “good rhythm” and outscored the Conchs 22-11, leading 38-30 going into halftime.
It was in the second half that Key West took the lead.
“We had chance to tie it up or go ahead, but missed a couple of layups and a lot of free throws,” Freeman said. “Jonathan Rojas had a good look to tie it up as the buzzer sounded. He missed, but was fouled.”
Rojas had to make all three free throws to tie it up but missed the first and the game was over.
“In the end, we missed a ton of free throws again against Key West and did not control the defensive boards. We played good defense but didn’t finish the defensive possession with a rebound,” Freeman said.
Friday night, the Marathon boys traveled to Coral Shores High for a game against the Hurricanes with results too late for press time.
Lady Fins
In the first round of the District 8-4A semifinals, the Marathon Lady Fins (8-10) won 55-39 against the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Tuesday in Miami. It’s a team the Lady Fins defeated several times this season and the win puts the girls up against their district rival, Palmer Trinity School, tonight in Miami.
“Our shooting percentage isn't quite where it needs to be at this point. I am hoping that we will see our shooting percentage get better in the championship game,” said Marathon coach Teresa Konrath. “Tuesday, we controlled the boards the entire time and converted our fast breaks into points.”
Deyli Labrada has 13 rebounds Tuesday and was a factor in building the lead, Konrath said. Leta Ricart controlled the floor offensively and scored 21 points. Aliyah Headen had 10, Cecily Ozbun scored six and Brittney Smollett had seven.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
