Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Key Largo

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they pulled over the driver of an SUV swerving down U.S. 1 Saturday and found inside his vehicle hundreds of ecstasy pills, marijuana, cocaine, bullets and a black book containing the names and numbers of multiple people.
Phillip Edwards, 28, was arrested on felony possession with intent to sell marijuana, trafficking MDMA or ecstasy, cocaine possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, marijuana possession, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. As of Monday, he is being held in Plantation Key jail on a $104,000 bond.
According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a deputy pulled over Edwards’ SUV, which had Louisiana tags, on Atlantic Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was first spotted driving southbound on U.S. 1 at mile marker 99 weaving left and right in between lanes, Deputy Jamie Miller wrote in his report.
Miller was on his way to Cactus Jack’s Sports Bar and Pub at mile marker 104 to respond to a fight there. Edward’s SUV matched the description of the vehicle driven by one of the men involved in the altercation, Miller stated.
Miller asked Edwards what happened at the bar, and he responded he went there to pick up a friend. He told the deputy he drank four beers.
Miller stated in his report that Edwards was slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes. Miller asked Edwards to exit the car. While patting him down for weapons, he found $1,428 in cash in Edward’s left pants pocket. Since Miller deemed Edwards to be impaired, he cuffed him and placed him in the back of his police cruiser.
In the meantime, a records check came back that Edwards was convicted of grand theft auto in 2015 and his license was suspended. Miller told Edwards his car would be towed. He asked him if there was anything in the vehicle he should know about, which Edwards replied no.
Another deputy searched the vehicle. He found two black protective storage cases, and inside one of them was a large, clear plastic bag containing 77 grams of marijuana. Also in the SUV were 42 electronic cigarette cartridges containing marijuana instead of nicotine. The packaging for the e-cigs state “they are for medical purposes only for residents of California,” Miller wrote in his report.
Miller found a clear baggie containing a “white powdery substance.”
“The white powdery substance was not field tested due to officer safety and was flagged for testing by [Florida Department of Law Enforcement],” Miller wrote.
Another baggie contained about 500 multi-colored ecstasy pills with the Superman logo stamped on them.
“I also located a black book with multiple names and numbers on numerous of pages,” Miller wrote in his report.
Inside another case, deputies found six .45 caliber pistol rounds. Since Edwards is a convicted felon, the discovery led deputies to add six counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Deputies also found in the car two Samsung cell phones, two metal spoons coated with cocaine, several humidifier pouches placed in the bag of marijuana.
Throughout the process, Edwards refused to take a breath test to gauge his blood alcohol level or submit to a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report.
