Bicyclist strikes Key West police vehicle

A bicyclist going the wrong way down a one-way street crashed into a Key West police SUV over the weekend, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Siriphone Sayarath, 31, who was riding a Trek 3500 model bike, remained in critical condition but was alert on Monday, said FHP spokeswoman Lt. Kathleen McKinney.
Sayarath was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami following the crash.
“He has no recollection of the crash,” McKinney said.
The crash happened at 2:10 a.m. Saturday when Sayarath was headed southwest on Olivia St. toward White Street and didn’t yield at the intersection, FHP’s report stated. Olivia is a one-way street headed in the opposite direction as the bicyclist.
Officer Thomas Anglin, 44, who was driving a 2011 Chevy Tahoe K-9 unit northwest on White Street, swerved to the left on White Street but Sayarath collided with the front right end of the cruiser and was ejected, striking the left side of his head on the top of the front passenger door.
The K-9 had no visible injuries, McKinney said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments