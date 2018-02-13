12-year-old hit with felony

A 12-year-old Florida Keys student was arrested on a felony aggravated battery charge after school staff say he pushed a counselor so hard that she fell head-first into a wall.
The Plantation Key School student was removed from class for disruptive behavior and placed in a conference room with two counselors who were trying to calm him down Monday morning before he attacked one of them, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
The Monroe County School District released the following statement regarding the incident:
“District officials are working with school administrators and local law enforcement to further assess and investigate the incident. District officials do not plan to release any further information until the investigation is complete.”
The boy, who the Keynoter is not naming because of his age, repeatedly threatened to hit the counselors, who were blocking the door, and took one of their cell phones away, according to the arrest report. The staff members moved away from the door to try getting the phone back from the student. That’s when he attempted to open the door.
But one of the counselors got to the door before he did. He pushed her away and her head hit the wall, leaving a dent, Deputy David Stark wrote in his report.
Stark, who is assigned as a school resource officer at PKS, went to the conference room after overhearing front desk personnel call for an ambulance “for another employee who had been battered by a student.”
When he arrived at the conference room, the counselor was lying on the floor holding her head, Stark stated. An ambulance arrived and medics treated the counselor at the scene, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Stark called the boy’s father to inform him he was taking his son to jail on a charge of aggravated battery on a public or private education employee. Stark also notified the state Department of Juvenile Justice.
