Dive into Irma plant recovery

Nature lovers can enjoy an exhibition and sale of rare plants, explore the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden and discover crafts during GardenFest Key West 2018, set for Feb. 17 and 18.
The free-admission nature fair is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in the garden, 5210 College Road on Stock Island. Themed “Re-greening the Keys,” it showcases the recovery of the garden’s tree canopy, facilities and living collections following Sept. 10’s Hurricane Irma.
Visitors can view and purchase tropical and native plants — some propagated at the garden — as well as earth-friendly or nature-themed arts and crafts. In addition, they can learn about Florida Keys native plants from the garden’s corps of volunteers.
The schedule also includes an educational presentation titled “Greening the Keys” by Alison Higgins, Key West’s sustainability coordinator, at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Among other GardenFest attractions are entertainment, information booths, a Kids Science Corner, refreshments and a beer garden. Admission is free.
The garden is 15 acres that are known as a living museum. Home to many threatened and endangered species, the diverse environment features two wetland habitats, a 1-acre butterfly habitat, seasonal flowers, national and state champion trees, a waterfall wall of tropical plants and two of the last remaining natural freshwater ponds in the Florida Keys.
