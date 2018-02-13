Card Sound tolls, advice on signs going to board

Questions on rules for signs and toll costs on Card Sound Road reach Monroe County Commission members next Wednesday.
A presentation on setting the new toll rates for the Card Sound Toll Authority, and a review of legal issues surrounding local rules on signage are among a crowded agenda for the 9 a.m. meeting at the Harvey Government Center in Key West.
The Card Sound Toll Authority, which funds the Card Sound Bridge and adjacent roads on North Key Largo, is scheduled to begin “all-electronic tolling” on June 2, but no determination has been made on the cost for vehicles.
“The tolling rate has been 50 cents per axle since the early 1990s,” County Engineer Judith Clarke wrote in a brief to commissioners. “Personnel and maintenance costs for Card Sound Road and the five bridges on it have increased over time and annual costs will soon surpass annual revenue.”
A 2014 inspection of the tall arched bridge indicates the span likely will need to be replaced in about a dozen years at an estimated cost of $32 million.
Tolls have not been collected at Card Sound since Sept. 1 due to removal of the toll station and installation of electronics that will payment by use of the state’s SunPass or toll-by-plate mail system. County staff also expects to have “discounted rates for frequent commuters through the toll.”
Commissioners will be asked to consider tolling rates sufficient to support the toll district’s operations.
