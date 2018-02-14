New brush fire closes southbound traffic on Card Sound Road

Southbound traffic on Card Sound Road was once again closed Wednesday morning because of a new brush fire in the area.
The fire is about a half-mile south of where a 60-acre fire was burning Tuesday, which prompted officials to close traffic on Card Sound Road, one of two arteries leading in and out of the Keys, until around 2 p.m.
Scott Peterich, with the Florida Forest Service, reported that the new, 10-acre fire, forced Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to close southbound traffic on Card Sound around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story.
