City tweaking food-truck rules

After months of discussing new rules for food trucks operating in the city, a rough draft of a regulatory ordinance for Marathon vendors is out.
It wasn’t discussed by Marathon City Council members at their meeting Tuesday, but proposed changes to the current ordinance created in 2012 were made available.
Current rules allow food trucks to stay in one place for a maximum two hours and the vendor needs written permission from a “private property owner operating a retail business.” In a city right of way, the unit can be parked for a maximum 10 minutes.
Changes to the rules would allow food trucks to operate for four hours instead of two with the possibility of operating at multiple sites during different times of the day during normal business hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.).
There are two food trucks operating in the city at the moment but five have permits to operate. New rules would allow for seven total licenses to be issued, renewable annually.
“I think it’s a good starting point,” Irie Island Eats owner Chris Lordi said of the proposed new rules. “We’ll see where it goes from here.”
His is one of the two food trucks operating in Marathon and he was one of many business owners at a workshop held by the City Council last month who spoke about loosening the rules. Every council member and most speakers agreed two hours is not enough time for any food vendor, mobile or not, to do business.
After Hurricane Irma, the city’s ordinance was loosened. That will be the status quo until the new ordinance is passed, which won’t happen until the council has voted on it twice.
