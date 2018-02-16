County planning director departs

One of Monroe County government’s most esteemed executives will soon depart the Florida Keys.
Mayte Santamaria, senior director of the county’s Planning and Environmental Resources Department, spends her last day at work when the Monroe County Commission meets in Key West.
“I’ve been working in the Keys since 2005 so this is going to be a very big adjustment,” Santamaria said Friday. “It does feel kind of weird.”
County commissioners will be asked by Assistant County Administrator Christine Hurley on Wednesday to sign Santamaria to a consulting contract if her storehouse of Keys land-planning knowledge is needed.
“The unique knowledge and skill sets Mayte possesses would be a tremendous loss to the county if the county were unable to continue to work with her,” Hurley wrote in agenda-item summary.
Santamaria has led the county’s land-planning department since December 2014, overseeing efforts to balance protection of the Keys environment with housing and commercial projects critical to the local economy.
“Updating the entire [comprehensive land-use plan] and code was a huge undertaking,” Santamaria said. “Having the staff and team develop the first full evaluation and vision for the community was a really big accomplishment.”
“I think the department has evolved and become more customer-friendly and service-oriented,” she said. “We really go above and beyond as much as possible.”
“There’s a closeness of the community and how the public gets together to work on solutions for their respective areas,” Santamaria said. “People come to the county prepared, and it’s nice to see the public involved in planning.”
Hurricane Irma helped put the final touches on Santamaria’s decision to leave. She had been in a commuter relationship after her husband moved to St. Lucie County.
“Then the storm came and damaged the place I had been living,” Santamaria said. “I actually moved to the mainland in November, and was crashing on people’s couches when I needed to be down here.”
Born in Puerto Rico, Santamaria will be closer to relatives now living near Orlando. “Our extended family in Puerto Rico has been through a lot with their hurricane,” she said, “so this should make it easier to do what we can for them.”
