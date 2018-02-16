County’s Irma costs: $43 million and rising

Monroe County’s government costs for Hurricane Irma response stand at more than $43 million and counting, a report to county commissioners says.
As of Feb. 6, estimated county costs for Irma were $43,373,942, the county’s Office of Management and Budget calculated. Nearly half that, about $21 million, went toward debris removal.
County officials already have sent requests to the Federal Emergency Management Agency seeking reimbursement of $8.1 million, and expect to dispatch a request for an additional $12.6 million.
Among the newer requests is partial reimbursement for $6.47 million to county contracted hauler AshBritt for establishing “base camps to house emergency workers during the initial 30 days of the declared emergency.”
Rates for the camps are essentially the same as those paid by Florida state officials.
Commissioners are expected to seek outside funding from charitable organizations to hire four staff positions “specifically created to address post-hurricane needs for the county’s citizens,” county Mayor David Rice wrote in a letter to “philanthropic organizations.”
The positions would include a disaster recovery director, a housing recovery administrator, an unmet-needs recovery administrator and an economic recovery administrator. Tasks could include creating new workforce housing and assisting businesses.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments