Firefighters contain trailer fire before it’s able to spread

Firefighters in the Upper Keys battled a structure fire late Sunday night that threatened to spread to a Key Largo mobile home park.
The fire began at a trailer on Buttonwood Avenue, off mile marker 101.4 on the bay side of U.S. 1 around 11 p.m., said Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Bock. Firefighters from several departments raced to stop the blaze from traveling to Calusa Camp Resort, a nearby bay front trailer park subdivision.
Bock said his firefighters, as well as those from Islamorada Fire Rescue, Monroe County Fire Rescue and the Tavernier Volunteer Fire Department were able to contain the fire before it could spread.
No one was injured, Bock said.
