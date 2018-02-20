FBI accuses British man of murdering his wife during May 2017 sailing journey from Cuba to Florida

A dual citizen of the United Kingdom and Australia was arrested on a second-degree murder charge this week, accused by the FBI of killing his wife as they sailed together from Cuba to Florida in May 2017.
The Justice Department announced the arrest of Lewis Bennett, 41, Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested in Miami, but according to a Feb. 16 letter written by the family of his dead wife, Isabella Hellmann, to a federal judge, Bennett had recently been out of the country with the couple’s daughter.
Bennett pleaded guilty in December in federal court to transporting stolen gold and silver collectible coins, a violation of interstate and foreign commerce laws. He was sentenced to seven months in prison and three years probation. The coins were stolen from a sailboat on which Bennett worked in 2016 on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten.
For three days in mid-May 2017, the U.S. Coast Guard conducted a massive air and sea search for Hellmann, a 41-year-old Delray Beach woman who went missing from her 37-foot catamaran in the Florida Straits in the early morning hours of May 15.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued Bennett about four hours after he reported that he abandoned his sinking vessel and could not find his wife. He was arrested by federal agents in August 2017 in relation to about $100,000 in gold and silver coins which were reported stolen by the owner of the Kitty R sailing vessel almost a year earlier to the date Hellman went missing.
Her body was never found. The case was investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service.
“The arrest of Mr. Bennett is the result of the vigorous investigation by prosecutors in this office and our federal law enforcement partners. Together, we were able to uncover the truth about what occurred aboard the catamaran, resulting in a tragic death,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin G. Greenberg said in a prepared statement.
According to court records, Bennett and Hellmann left Havana, Cuba, in their sailboat Surf into Summer on May 14 heading for Florida. They had previously sailed from St. Maarten to Puerto Rico.
Before midnight, Bennett told investigators he went downstairs to the cabin to get some sleep while Hellman sailed the vessel. He told investigators that he awoke to a loud “thud” around 1 a.m. He claimed he rushed up to the deck to discover Hellmann was not at the helm and was nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, the Surf into Summer was quickly taking on water, Bennett told investigators.
Bennett grabbed some personal items that included two backpacks and a suitcase, deployed a life raft and abandoned ship. He radioed the Coast Guard for help and stated his wife was missing. Around 4 a.m. a Coast Guard helicopter noticed him about 30 miles west of Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas. The chopper’s crew dropped a rescue swimmer, who swam to Bennett’s raft.
Bennett went with the rescue swimmer into the water, choosing to take one backpack, which the swimmer described to investigators as “unusually heavy.” The helicopter flew Bennett to Florida Keys Marathon International Airport in the Middle Keys.
But Federal agents investigating Hellman’s disappearance didn’t buy Bennett’s story.
They employed the help of a man who is described in a DOJ press release as an associate professor of naval architecture, who analyzed the evidence. He said the catamaran was likely scuttled and did not sink by accident. The FBI states that Bennett also failed to activate his satellite phone and register his Personal Locator Beacon until after he arrived in Cuba from Puerto Rico. Agents said sailors would typically activate those devices at the beginning of a long journey as a safety precaution.
“However, Bennett allegedly waited to activate those devices until the final leg of his voyage to ensure his own rescue and survival after murdering his wife and intentionally scuttling his catamaran,” according to the DOJ press release.
The coins
In 2016, Bennett was a crew member aboard the Kitty R sailboat in St. Maarten. On May 5, 2016, the vessel’s owner reported to St. Maarten police the theft of several tubes containing silver and gold coins that were located on board. He told police the coins had an estimated value of around $100,000. He did not file an insurance claim because the coins were not “on the list of covered items in his policy,” according to court records.
Bennett left St. Maarten, flying to Miami International Airport on May 10, 2016.
After his rescue in May, the Coast Guard took Bennett’s life raft to Key West to inventory the items inside. There was one backpack, a suit case, unexpanded parachute flares, 14 gallons of water, an electronic emergency locating device and nine plastic tubes wrapped with clear tape containing in total 158 “Year of the Horse” British silver coins and 77 Canadian Maple Leaf silver coins. Coast Guard investigators said the coins had a value of around $4,200.
But at the time, Bennett was not under investigation and was allowed to return to his Delray Beach home with the backpack. The Coast Guard even returned the rest of the coins to his house on May 23, before realizing — later that same day — “they may have been stolen in 2016,” according to the FBI’s arrest affidavit.
Agents went back to Bennett’s house and he voluntarily turned over the coins, which were “still sealed in evidence bags.”
During a June 10 search warrant of Bennett’s house, agents found another 162 gold coins estimated to be worth about $26,100, according to the arrest report.
Bennett’s first court appearance on the murder charge is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. He faces life in prison if convicted.
