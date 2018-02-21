‘Tiny home’ concept runs into Keys reality

If a prototype plan works, so-called “tiny homes” could have a big impact on the Florida Keys’ affordable-housing crunch, say Monroe County planners.
Monroe County commissioners, meeting today in Key West, will consider several county-owned properties as potential sites for “code-compliant, small modular units,” as described in a report to the board.
The first step would be seeking proposals to build “a prototype for affordable, workforce housing, to be used as an example to community members,” the report says.
“Tiny homes” for the Keys probably would wind up being larger and more expensive than some of the 400-square-foot residences, or smaller, popular with the mainland tiny-home movement, said Jim Saunders of BayView Homes in Key Largo, a modular-home professional consulting with the county.
“Tiny homes don’t always come with a tiny price. Elevating is the big issue,” Saunders said Monday.
Most island homes legally must be built with the lowest floor at least one foot above flood level, Saunders said. “That’s the dilemma we run into in the Keys.”
Building an elevated eight-piling foundation likely costs at least $7,500 to $8,000, whether it holds a 500-square-foot house or a 700- to 800-foot modular house, he said.
“You’re paying for the same stairs, same foundation, same electrical connections and same delivery costs whether it’s a 500-foot home or a 700-foot home,” Saunders said. “Once people hear that, they usually decide it makes sense to get more space for a little more money.”
After Category 4 Hurricane Irma damaged or destroyed thousands of Florida Keys homes Sept. 10, county staff said “many vendors ... contacted county staff and elected officials to promote their [tiny home] alternative-housing products.... However, those did not include detailed costs, budget information or details on code compliance.”
County commissioners reached out to Saunders to provide local expertise. After the prototype is done being used as a model, it could be rented out to a government worker, county staff suggests.
Currently, county staff is looking at potential sites mostly in the Lower Keys but also are considering a large vacant lot across from the Key Largo Community Park.
In other action at today’s 9 a.m. meeting at the Harvey Government Center, commissioners will decide whether to extend six-month permits issued to residents who are living in travel trailers at their property while repairing Hurricane Irma damage to their homes. The “temporary emergency housing” permits are scheduled to expire March 4. If a proposed resolution is approved today, the permits will be remain valid until Aug. 31.
Of 105 trailers authorized for temporary use at private property, 50 are in Marathon and 33 on Big Pine Key.
