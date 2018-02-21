One hurt in Lower Keys crash Monday

A three-car crash Monday at mile marker 31 bayside reportedly sent a Big Pine Key man to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.
According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney, David Boggs, 54, of Big Pine Key crashed his Dodge Ram into the back of a Kia Soul around 5 p.m., which in turn crashed into the back of 2011 BMW.
Boggs reportedly failed to slow down in the southbound lane of U.S. 1 at the intersection of Key Deer Boulevard and swerved right in an attempt to avoid hitting the Kia, driven by Karen Fowler, 59, also of Big Pine Key.
Fowler’s passenger Dennis Fowler, 62, was taken to Ryder via Monroe County's Trauma Star air ambulance after the impact caused the car to turn over on its left side. McKinney said he was in stable condition.
The front of the Kia hit the BMW, driven by Ismail Yurdakul, 62, of Miami as it was turning over. Yurdakul and his passenger, Clgdem Kaya, 36, were not injured, McKinney said.
Damages to all three cars totaled $24,000 and Boggs was ticketed for careless driving, she said.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
