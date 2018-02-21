Campaigns start, stop in Lower Keys commission race

Change is the only thing that stays the same in the Monroe County Commission’s District 2 campaign.
Bill Hunter of Sugarloaf Key halted his bid for the seat Friday, a month after he formally declared to run this year for the four-year seat that takes in part of Marathon and runs down the Keys to and includes Big Coppitt Key.
“Since filing, I’ve realized the time required to serve in office the way we want our commissioners to serve will keep me from fulfilling some of the other goals I have in life,” Hunter said in announcing his withdrawal.
“I have decided to withdraw as a candidate early in this campaign season to leave room for other candidates to succeed,” said Hunter, a Republican who owns Key Tel, a telephone and data-networking firm.
Incumbent District 2 Commissioner George Neugent, who has represented the district for 20 years, has maintained that he does not plan to seek a return to the county board.
Three candidates remain in the race while Hunter becomes the third person to drop out after filing election paperwork to run. Lower Keys residents Lenore Baker, a Democrat, and John Baker, no affiliation, previously withdrew. The Bakers are not related.
Still in the District 2 hunt are Republicans Michelle Coldiron, a Marathon City Council member, and Lower Keys accountant Charles Weitzel. Big Pine Key businessman “Tommy” Ryan is running as a Democrat. Candidates can file to run for the August primary as late as July 30.
Hunter, a past president and active member of the Sugarloaf Shores Property Owners Association, regularly travels to commission meetings to speak on Lower Keys matters and was viewed as a likely candidate for 2018. He remains a member of the county’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and Marine and Ports Advisory Committee.
David Rice, the incumbent county commissioner for the Middle Keys’ District 4 seat, has filed for re-election to his seat. No other candidates have yet filed to challenge Rice, a Republican. The three remaining commission seats are up for election in 2020.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
