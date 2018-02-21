Miano, Songer file for Key West mayor

A hotel owner and an environmental activist have both filed paperwork to run for Key West mayor, making the number of candidates now seven.
Kate Miano, who owns The Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., and Mark Songer, a Certified Public Accountant and prominent member of Last Stand, have joined the race for mayor.
The term is two years and the mayor runs the city commission meetings. The primary is Aug. 28. A runoff, if necessary, would be held Nov. 6.
Other candidates signed up to run are: Rick Brown, Bill Foley, Danny Hughes Mitchell Jones and Darrin Smith.
Miano, xx, a native of xxx moved to Key West from St. Louis in 1996. She opened the original Ambrosia House on Fleming Street. When The Gardens went on the market in 2004 she immediately put it under contract.
This is Miano’s first political campaign
Songer, 64, a native of Galion, Ohio, who graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, has lived in Key West since 2004 with his wife Lois Songer. He works part-time for the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys as an accountant.
This is Songer’s first bid for public office, but he is a regular at many city meetings, often speaking on behalf of the nonprofit Last Stand, an environmental protection group.
“I want to make a difference in the community,” Songer said. “We need to be looking at what long term issues, sea level rise and climate change, are doing to the way we live on an island.”
King tides, for example, can be addressed by raising roads and installing pumps, Songer said.
“That’s something Key West needs to be spending some time and deciding how much money to spend on it,” he said.
As for city leadership, Songer said, “What I’d like to see improved is consensus building. There are things where the city changes its mind. If you had proper consensus to start with you could make a decision and move forward.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments