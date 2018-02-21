Canal debris removal finally underway

For more than five months, massive amounts of debris in Florida Keys canals have been a glaring reminder of Hurricane Irma’s wrath.
Since the Sept. 10 Category storm, everything from fences to roofs to entire structures have littered waterways throughout Monroe County, particularly in the Lower Keys. It could be more than a year and will cost millions before the cleanup is done, according to county public information officer Cammy Clark.
Some residents have been tired of waiting for the cleanup and started cleaning themselves. But crews hired by the state Department of Environmental Protection started pulling debris out of the water last week. Friday, along Avenue I on Big Pine Key, crews on cranes anchored on barges started work to remove debris from one canal.
DEP hired DRC Environmental Services to do the work, which first used sonar equipment to scan impacted canals for major debris to a depth of 16 feet.
There are 513 canals throughout the Keys and it is estimated that they all were impacted to some degree, Clark said. Of those canals, 333 are in unincorporated Monroe County.
In Marathon, about 17 are still impacted, along with a handful in Islamorada. Both municipalities will use the same contractor as the county to do the cleanup.
Based on aerial photos, there is an estimated 100,000 cubic yards of marine hurricane debris that needs to be removed from Keys waters at a total removal cost of $15 to $30 million, Clark said. The numbers could go higher once actual debris amounts are known.
The debris is removed with cranes, hauled to a debris site, sorted, then trucked to a landfill, according to county program manager Rhonda Haag. The Big Pine Key sorting site will be at the now-closed Big Pine Key Road Prison “away from everyone,” she said.
First, major debris like houses and cars will be removed, then on a second sweep, smaller debris will be removed. Most boats have already been taken out of water by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
