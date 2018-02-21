Everything marine is right here at one of the biggest flea markets around

If it’s nautical, it’s here.
The always-popular Rotary Gigantic Nautical Flea Market returns Feb. 24 and 25 to Islamorada’s Founders Park, mile marker 87. Since 1995, the Upper Keys Rotary has staged the event..
More than 300 vendors provide bargains on every aisle. The treasures run from boats, motors, anchors, davits and lures to sun dresses, jewelry and sunglasses. Small vendors bring in specialty items from around the country and large companies offer special show-priced packages on boats, motors and other nautical gear.
You’ll find affordable food and beverages for the family. Why not start early with a $6 all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast starting at 8 a.m. each day?
The money from booth rentals, food sales and refreshment sales directly provides academic and professional scholarships to students in the Upper Keys. The Rotary also participates in the Take Stock in Children mentoring and scholarship program, where the scholarship money is matched and multiplied by state and other local funds.
The best plan is to park at Coral Shores High School at mile marker 90 and ride the constantly running free shuttle to the park. Parking is free and Rotary asks for a $5 scholarship contribution from adults.
The Rotary Club starts each morning by 8 a.m. with a $6 all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the park. Just ask for the specific site (it’s at the pavilion at the beach, near the bathrooms). Or just, when you enter the main gate, just keep following the path. Eventually, you’ll run into the breakfast area.
