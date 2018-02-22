Keys people‘are all survivors’

“There is no way I’d be able to accomplish surviving on a tropical island without having grown up on one,” said Florida Keys native Chris Noble, reflecting on his recent experience on CBS’ “Survivor: Ghost Island.”
“When ‘Survivor’ fans in the Keys see me on the show, I really hope they can see a little bit of themselves in there, too,” Noble told The Keynoter from his Brooklyn, N.Y. residence.
“This is where I live right now,” he chuckled Tuesday. “But the Keys will always be home.”
Noble, a Coral Shores High School graduate and standout athlete, earned a spot among the 20 contestants on the 36th season of “Survivor,” premiering next Wednesday.
Competitors in the rugged show are sworn to secrecy, unable to get too talkative about what they went endured until after the season runs finishes.
“It was the most challenging and adventurous thing I’ve ever done in my life, being in another country and going through everything in the game,” said Noble, now a professional model and personal trainer.
“It was some of the rawest human nature possible with fatigue, hunger and waking up knowing you’re going to be fighting adversity.”
The show theme — “Outwit, Outplay, Outlast” — is an accurate description, Noble said.
“It’s all about perseverance, mentally and physically,” he said. “The most difficult one is mental. Demons are always going come out, and something in your mind tells you that you can’t do it.
“You’ve got to find a way to achieve the objectives and be willing to find a way to survive. Everyone has to understand their own strengths and weaknesses to be able to last until the end of the day.”
Noble dedicated his “Survivor” experience to his mother, who raised him while coping with her multiple sclerosis, and to Holly Given, killed by domestic violence in December.
“I had part of my mom and Holly with me on the island,” Noble said. “Holly was my first love, and I was hers. If anyone else could have represented the Keys on a show like ‘Survivor,’ she would have been the one.”
Noble plans to return to the Keys in early March for the Bike MS: Breakaway to Key Largo benefit bicycle ride from Miami. He plans to ride and has been invited to speak to riders at the overnight stop.
“It’s coming full circle,” Noble said. “I know what people in the Keys went through with Hurricane Irma. They’re dealing with difficult circumstances, and people I know don’t have jobs.”
“Maybe they’ll watch the ‘Survivor’ premiere and feel like there’s something else out there for them,” he said. “I know they’ll get through it. Keys people, they’re all survivors.”
