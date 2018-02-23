Key West mayor calls for optimism, more progress

Ticking off a list of accomplishments by the city and calling for optimism, Key West Mayor Craig Cates delivered his ninth and final state-of-the-city address this week at City Hall.
Cates took note of the many construction projects the city has completed over the past year: A new city hall, the Frederick Douglass Gym, Veterans Park, Cozumel Park, a new fire station, the amphitheater and the first phase of the Truman Waterfront Park.
“All of this without borrowing any money,” Cates said. “We accomplished all this with a City Commission working together and with the community.”
Cates, first elected in 2009 and now term-limited, said a new era of leaders could be coming as the mayor’s seat is wide open and three city commissioners are up for reelection in the fall.
City Commissioner Margaret Romero has announced she will run for mayor but hasn’t filed the paperwork. Eight other candidates have filed for the mayor’s job.
“Everybody needs to be involved,” Cates said of the upcoming election. “Whether running for office, staying informed or asking questions of the candidates.”
Cates touched upon the impact of Hurricane Irma, which ravaged parts of the Lower and Middle Keys but left Key West mostly unscathed, and mentioned the challenge of the lack of affordable and workforce housing on the island.
But overall, his message was one of accomplishment, from the city not raising taxes to rising property values.
“The city of Key West is financially sound, our economy is strong and our future looks better than ever,” Cates said. “We must keep our awesome city moving forward.”
