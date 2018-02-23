Key West lawyer owes $240K in back taxes

A Key West lawyer owes nearly a quarter of a million dollars in back taxes to the federal government, according to a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court.
Since at least 2005 and through much of 2016, Roberta S. Fine has “persistently failed” to hand over payroll taxes withheld from employee wages, make federal employment and unemployment tax deposits or payments to the Internal Revenue Service and hasn’t timely filed employment and unemployment tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
As of Feb. 16, Fine owes more than $240,000, plus penalties and interest that continues to add up. Most of the debt is unpaid employment taxes, or the federal taxes withheld from employees.
“IRS personnel have repeatedly admonished, cautioned and instructed Fine of the need for Fine P.A. to become current on its filing and payment obligations with respect to employment taxes, but to no avail,” the complaint states.
The complaint is against both Fine and her law practice. She hasn’t yet responded to a summons issued Feb. 16.
Fine couldn’t be reached for comment Friday. Her assistant said she was at an appointment.
Fine has a law office at Duval Square, 1075 Duval St., focusing on criminal and family law, according to her profile on the Florida Bar’s website. She is a graduate of the University of Miami’s School of Law and was admitted to the Florida Bar in October 1983.
She has no disciplinary record within the past 10 years, according to the Florida Bar.
The case is assigned to Senior Judge James Lawrence King in Key West.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
