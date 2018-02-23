A pocket park on Duval Street? Business owners say it’s time

A prominent Key West attorney and business owner wants the city to allow a pocket park, or plaza, this year in the 1400 block of Duval Street, which dead-ends into an ocean pier.
The location, beside the Southernmost House hotel and the Southernmost Beach Cafe, causes traffic headaches as it is a two-way road with about nine angled parking spots that mean drivers are backing out into traffic, said attorney and owner of the hotel Michael Halpern.
“If you think it’s dangerous on Roosevelt Boulevard, you should see the 1400 block of Duval Street,” Halpern said Wednesday in his presentation to the Key West City Commission at City Hall, 1300 White St.
The plaza would be paid for by private donors and allow for a sidewalk cafe, he added, with its rent payments going to the city. Public art is part of the plan as five spots would hold local artists’ sculptures.
“You get a beautiful park built that doesn’t cost the taxpayers a nickel,” Halpern said, adding the park would also be a locals-friendly spot. “Private enterprise pays the full cost of building this park for the right to have sidewalk cafes in the park.”
Halpern brought with him photos showing a man sleeping on the seawall next to a Dumpster. Other snapshots showed the block flooded from the ocean tide. Halpern said construction would address that problem.
“We have a street that floods when it hasn’t been raining,” Halpern said. “This is what we have at the end of Duval Street.”
The commission appeared to approve of the project. Commissioners Clayton Lopez, whose district the block is in, Richard Payne, Margaret Romero and Billy Wardlow showed enthusiasm for the project.
